Tickets Issued To 135 Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Tickets issued to 135 smoke emitting vehicles

KASUR, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) issued tickets to 135 smoke emitting vehicles, impounded 57 besides imposing a fine of Rs133,700 during the last month.

Taking to APP here on Thursday, RTA Secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed said 831 vehicles were checked at pickets in various areas of the district, out of which, 135 smoke emitting vehicles were issued tickets and 57 impounded.

He said tickets were also issued to a number of vehicles for violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures and overcharging.

