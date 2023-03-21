Tickets issued to 145 vehicles

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat issued tickets to 145 vehicles during a crackdown.

As many as 21 vehicles had been impounded in different police stations while dozens of vehicles had been directed to provide fitness certificates.

The secretary and his team checked hundreds of vehicles on different highways fromMarch 10 to 20 during which 145 vehicles were issued tickets over emitting smoke andoverloading besides imposing a fine of Rs 250,000.