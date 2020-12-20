UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tickets Issued To 15 Smoke-emitting Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Tickets issued to 15 smoke-emitting vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police issued tickets to 15 vehicles on charges of emitting excessive smoke.

A spokesman for the traffic police said that traffic wardens along with teams of the environmental protection department checked vehicles on various roads in the city and found 15 ones involvedin emitting excessive smoke.

The traffic police issued tickets to these vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 9,600, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Thousands visit Khorfakkan Amphitheatre to watch e ..

31 minutes ago

Tadweer opens Eco Park Complex to promote sustaina ..

31 minutes ago

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

1 hour ago

Antibiotics from cockroaches may save lives, finds ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.