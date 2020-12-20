Tickets issued to 15 smoke-emitting vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police issued tickets to 15 vehicles on charges of emitting excessive smoke.

A spokesman for the traffic police said that traffic wardens along with teams of the environmental protection department checked vehicles on various roads in the city and found 15 ones involvedin emitting excessive smoke.

The traffic police issued tickets to these vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 9,600, the spokesman added.