Tickets issued to 188 vehicles,113 impounded in last month

KASUR, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed a fine of Rs145,000 on 225 vehicles and impounded 113 ones over traffic rules violation during the last month.

Talking to APP here on Friday, DRTA Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Usman said the authority checked 1,109 vehicles in various parts of the district and issued tickets to 225 vehicles besides imposing the fine of Rs147,000 over various violations, including overcharging.

He added that 113 vehicles were impounded in different police stations over incomplete documents.