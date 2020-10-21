UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tickets Issued To 199 Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:58 PM

Tickets issued to 199 smoke emitting vehicles

The Environmental Protection Department along with City Traffic Police issued tickets to 199 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded 36 others

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Environmental Protection Department along with City Traffic Police issued tickets to 199 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded 36 others.

A spokesman for the environment department on Wednesday said teams checked more than 500 vehicles at various roads and impounded 36 vehicles, including 15 commercial and 21 private vehicles, over violation of environment protection law.

The teams also issued tickets to 199 smoke emitting vehicles by imposing a totalfine of Rs 104,800 on them.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

13 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz M ..

15 minutes ago

PTCL in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum conducts ..

20 minutes ago

Imran Khan is much concerned about high inflation ..

21 minutes ago

GPKSC lambastes Indian occupying forces move of gr ..

29 seconds ago

UK museums fight for survival as virus ravages sec ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.