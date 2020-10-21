Tickets issued to 199 smoke emitting vehicles

The Environmental Protection Department along with City Traffic Police issued tickets to 199 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded 36 others

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Environmental Protection Department along with City Traffic Police issued tickets to 199 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded 36 others.

A spokesman for the environment department on Wednesday said teams checked more than 500 vehicles at various roads and impounded 36 vehicles, including 15 commercial and 21 private vehicles, over violation of environment protection law.

The teams also issued tickets to 199 smoke emitting vehicles by imposing a totalfine of Rs 104,800 on them.