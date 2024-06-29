Open Menu

Tickets Issued To 33 Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM

District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill issued tickets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill issued tickets to

33 vehicles on violation of traffic rules and regulations here on Saturday.

A spokesman for the transport authority said the secretary checked 110 vehicles and

found 33 vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to

using LPG cylinders and causing smog.

The secretary imposed a fine of Rs 19,500 on overcharging, Rs 30,500 on overloading,

Rs 18,500 on use of LPG cylinders and Rs 10,500 on emitting excessive smoke.

The secretary also impounded 18 vehicles in different police station on violation of the law, the

spokesman added.

