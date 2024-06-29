Tickets Issued To 33 Vehicles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM
33 vehicles on violation of traffic rules and regulations here on Saturday.
A spokesman for the transport authority said the secretary checked 110 vehicles and
found 33 vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to
using LPG cylinders and causing smog.
The secretary imposed a fine of Rs 19,500 on overcharging, Rs 30,500 on overloading,
Rs 18,500 on use of LPG cylinders and Rs 10,500 on emitting excessive smoke.
The secretary also impounded 18 vehicles in different police station on violation of the law, the
spokesman added.
