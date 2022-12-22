Tickets issued to 52 institutes for violating minimum wage act

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :On instructions of the Director General Labour Welfare Department, Punjab Arshad Manzoor, a special campaign had been started against those violating the minimum wage act.

According to a statement, the labour department officials inspected around 1,774 institutions from December 12 to December 17 and tickets were being issued to 52 institutes for not implementing the minimum wages law.

He said that challans had been sent to the relevant courts for further action.