Tickets Issued To 622 Vehicles Last Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:09 PM

District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Muzaffar Hayat issued tickets to 622 vehicles over reckless driving,overcharging and violating coronavirus SOPs during the last month

SIALKOT, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Muzaffar Hayat issued tickets to 622 vehicles over reckless driving,overcharging and violating coronavirus SOPs during the last month.

The fine of Rs 452,000 was imposed on vehicles and 64 ones were impounded.

The secretary directed the public transport owners and drivers to follow corona SOPs.

He said action was being taken against smoke-emitting vehicles as well.

