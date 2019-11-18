Tickets issued to six smoke emitting vehicles

The environment department issued tickets to six smoke emitting vehicles during a crackdown here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) The environment department issued tickets to six smoke emitting vehicles during a crackdown here on Monday.

Inspectors Mohsin Shah and Atiqur Rehman with traffic police officials launched the crackdown on Jahanian Road and checked 30 vehicles besides issuing tickets to six vehicles.

Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum said the crackdown would continue against smoke emitting vehicles.