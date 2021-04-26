TiE launches programme to promote start up among women

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a private entrepreneurial organization, has rolled out a programme on Monday, aimed at extending financial and technical assistance to the women for setting up their start-up in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a private entrepreneurial organization, has rolled out a programme on Monday, aimed at extending financial and technical assistance to the women for setting up their start-up in the country.

The programme titled 'Acceleration Program for Women Entrepreneurs' (APWE) was launched in collaboration with the United States Embassy in Islamabad, said a press release.

APWE is a nineteen-month acceleration program that would enable as many as 12 women led start-ups to attract investment from the world's top US based investors and Venture Capitalists (VCs).

President TiE Islamabad, Murtaza Zaidi said his organization was determined to help star women entrepreneurs achieve global scalability for their own businesses. "With an objective to raise foreign investments for Pakistani start-ups , TiE is in the process of partnering with leading investors and VCs in the Silicon Valley," he added.

"The program includes a world class acceleration including business model and investment deck preparation, followed by a 12-Week exchange program to the United States of America.

The 12-finalists would get a chance to tour the leading ecosystems in Silicon Valley, Austin, Seattle, Washington DC and New York. During the tour, they could do networking, collaboration and meeting with investors from these regions.

The initiative would expose them to the international start-up ecosystem, and provide them personalized mentorship from leading entrepreneurs.

The applications for program are currently open and interested female entrepreneurs can apply by visiting www.gowomen.pk