Ties Between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan To Become More Stronger: Sanjrani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday said that relations between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, would become stronger with each passing day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday said that relations between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, would become stronger with each passing day.

Speaking at the reception, hosted by the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy on the occasion of the 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia, the Chairman Senate reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue all kinds of support to brother The chairman Senate felicitated the government and people of Saudi Arabia on this auspicious occasion and expressed his best wishes for the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. "We have much love and respect in our hearts for Saudi Arabia and its people," he said.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy speaking on the occasion highlighted the significance of unique relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The reception was attended by Parliamentarians, diplomats, senior military and civil officials, businessmen, and people from cross sections of the society.

