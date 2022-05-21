(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Saturday underscored that the multifaceted and time-tested relationship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

He noted that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China were marked by exceptional trust, mutual respect, and mutual support.

He was speaking at the ceremony marking 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China To commemorate the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Chinese Charg� d'Affaires Pang Chunxue, senior officers of the Foreign Office, and Chinese diplomats participated in the ceremony.

The foreign secretary, in his remarks, further said over the course of past 71 years, the relations had grown from strength to strength and matured into an unbreakable all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

He added that both Pakistan and China were committed to enhancing the all-encompassing bilateral relations to the benefit of their people.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to further deepen the 'iron-brotherhood' between Pakistan and China, and elevate the growing partnership to newer heights.