UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tigar Force To Help Govt In Distribution Of Ration, Provision Of Transport Facilities, Create Awareness Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:13 PM

Tigar Force to help govt in distribution of ration, provision of transport facilities, create awareness against coronavirus

Tigar Relief Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would help the government in distribution of food ration, quarantine arrangements and provision of transport facilities to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Tigar Relief Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would help the government in distribution of food ration, quarantine arrangements and provision of transport facilities to people.

The force would also help government in creating awareness among people against coronavirus at union council, tehsil and district level in the province, officials in KP government told APP on Friday.

The force would work under the supervision of deputy commissioner at district level.

Suspected patients would be provided transport facilities besides distribution of ration to families of patients of coronavirus.

Chief Secretary in the province will directly monitor the activities of the force in the province.

The force would create awareness among masses at the grassroots level against coronavirus and the relief measures taken by the Government for people.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat chants “Sab se Pehlay Pakistan!”

7 minutes ago

2,669 corona tests conducted in one day: Punjab He ..

9 minutes ago

Cabinet approves ordinance to provide incentives t ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases reached to 993 in KP with 45 dea ..

3 minutes ago

Child falls to death in water tank

3 minutes ago

Punjab University to pay salaries, pension on Apri ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.