Tigar Force to help govt in distribution of ration, provision of transport facilities, create awareness against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Tigar Relief Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would help the government in distribution of food ration, quarantine arrangements and provision of transport facilities to people.

The force would also help government in creating awareness among people against coronavirus at union council, tehsil and district level in the province, officials in KP government told APP on Friday.

The force would work under the supervision of deputy commissioner at district level.

Suspected patients would be provided transport facilities besides distribution of ration to families of patients of coronavirus.

Chief Secretary in the province will directly monitor the activities of the force in the province.

The force would create awareness among masses at the grassroots level against coronavirus and the relief measures taken by the Government for people.