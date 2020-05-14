Tiger Force, a step toward ensuring relief to needy, poor families: Shaukat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that the establishment of Tiger Force was a good step taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan with the aim that the young people should come and serve the needy and poor families through well-established mechanism

SHANGLA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that the establishment of Tiger Force was a good step taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan with the aim that the young people should come and serve the needy and poor families through well-established mechanism.

"Young people want to serve Pakistan by joining the Tiger Force and I am proud of these youngsters and pay tribute to them for their unmatched spirit," Shoukat Yousafzai said this while addressing at the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Relief Tiger Force at Alpuri Shangla.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malakand Division Senior Vice President Sadid ur-Rehman, District President Waqar Ahmad Khan and heads of various departments were also present on the occasion.

While taking oath from the Tiger Force, the Provincial Minister said: "I am proud of you because you want to serve the nation without salary, personal gain and greed and the Prime Minister's voice for help has been responded by you. You are going to do a great job because the nation is in trouble right now and in times of trouble, if distressed people are to be served, it's a matter of great pleasure.

" He said that no one can defeat a nation which has this spirit of service. Shaukat Yousafzai said that you have to work with government departments. The way Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps against hoarding, you also have to keep an eye on everything.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the government wants to help the people but there is a shortage of resources. He said that whatever tasks the district administration give you, you should do that honestly. Shaukat Yousafzai said that doctors, paramedics, police and district administration have performed very well during the outbreak of Corona virus and have tried to save the lives of the people by risking their own lives.

He said that the establishment of Tiger Force would improve the performance of the government. Corona virus can last long so we have to be prepared for it. The establishment of the Tiger Force is also a link in this chain, he informed. You have to teach people to keep social distance, not to leave homes unnecessarily, wear masks and wash their hands frequently.