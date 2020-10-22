Tiger Force comes into action against artificial inflation, hoarding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Tiger Force has come into action against artificial inflation and hoarding as the administration of Sialkot and Lahore cities conducted separate raids on different shops and stores, a private news channel reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Tiger Force has come into action against artificial inflation and hoarding as the administration of Sialkot and Lahore cities conducted separate raids on different shops and stores, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

After being spotted by Tiger Force volunteers, the district administration raided different go-downs and shops where they officials confiscated illegal stocks of flour, sugar and rice besides sealing the stores.

The actions were also carried out in different areas of Punjab capital Lahore where the raiding officials recovered more than 800 sugar sacks weighing 50-kilogram.

Besides seizing the illegal stocks of essential commodities, the administration registered First Information Report (FIR) against four hoarders and imposed heavy fines.

It emerged that Tiger Force volunteers visited different utility stores and shops in both cities as customers to monitor the prices of essential commodities. After getting reports of profiteering, responsible shopkeepers have faced action in term of fines and sealing of their shops.

A report regarding actions against hoarding will be directly forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan.