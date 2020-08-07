On the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Tiger Force Day to be celebrated on August 9 (Sunday).

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Tiger Force Day to be celebrated on August 9 (Sunday).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Tharparkar leader Syed Arif Hussain Shah in a statement said that like other parts of country, Tiger force day to be marked here on August 9.

He further said that prime minister has urged the elected representatives, chief ministers of all provinces and citizens to participate in monsoon tree plantation drive throughout the country.

He said that tree plantation drive would commence in district Tharparkar on 9 August led by him.