UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Force Day To Be Celebrated On August 9

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Tiger force day to be celebrated on August 9

On the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Tiger Force Day to be celebrated on August 9 (Sunday).

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Tiger Force Day to be celebrated on August 9 (Sunday).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Tharparkar leader Syed Arif Hussain Shah in a statement said that like other parts of country, Tiger force day to be marked here on August 9.

He further said that prime minister has urged the elected representatives, chief ministers of all provinces and citizens to participate in monsoon tree plantation drive throughout the country.

He said that tree plantation drive would commence in district Tharparkar on 9 August led by him.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Tharparkar August Sunday All

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

49 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Local government fails to clean city: PTI Leader

6 seconds ago

NDMA cleans up the Karachi's rainwater drains in f ..

33 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches Rs 5 trillion Ravi Urban D ..

33 minutes ago

Two officers transferred

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.