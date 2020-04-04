UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Force Gets Unprecedented Response; Crosses 500,000 In 3 Days: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:44 PM

Tiger force gets unprecedented response; crosses 500,000 in 3 days: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Saturday said the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force received an unprecedented response from public, registering more than half a million people in last three days to help the government in carrying out relief efforts across the country in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Saturday said the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force received an unprecedented response from public, registering more than half a million people in last three days to help the government in carrying out relief efforts across the country in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Corona Relief Tiger Force, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, started registering above 18 people at the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP)late Tuesday night (March 31) to hire the volunteer services of citizens to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

"Since the launching of Tiger Force, over 567,000 volunteers have been registered online which shows that the youth has responded to the Prime Minister's call positively," said the special assistant in a press release issued here.

The special assistant appreciated the passion of youth and thanked them for showing keenness in assisting the government in such testing time. "That is the spirit, we required from our youth to avert the prevailing crisis," he remarked.

Usman urged the people to register themselves only at the PCP for joining the Coron Relief Tiger Force and warned against all other sources and platforms who had been offering such services.

According to the details shared by an official in the Prime Minister's Office, some 383,240 people had signed up for the tiger force from Punjab, 85,889 from Sindh, 74,419 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 8,763 from the Federal capital.

More than 14,000 people from other areas including Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also took interest in joining the force, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir March All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SP Aisha Butt asks citizens to use mask

29 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi businesses can now access all ADDED comm ..

54 seconds ago

PM appreciates Punjab govt for establishing field ..

9 minutes ago

UK Opposition Labour Party Elects Keir Starmer as ..

58 seconds ago

DC checks implementation of pillion-riding ban in ..

1 minute ago

Three Taliban Militants Killed in Explosion in Cen ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.