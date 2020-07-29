Tiger Force given target of tree plantation as Green Ambassadors: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said in compliance with the directives of Prime Minister, her Ministry had given target to the volunteers of Tiger Force for countrywide tree plantation campaign as Green Ambassadors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said in compliance with the directives of Prime Minister, her Ministry had given target to the volunteers of Tiger Force for countrywide tree plantation campaign as Green Ambassadors. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was emerged as the first five top leaders of the world who, in his address at the United Nations, had emphasized upon the developed countries to accept their responsibilities towards global climatic degradation and establish a fund to assist the poor and developing counties.

Due to the government's prudent policies and progressive approach against national and global challenge, the prime minister had earned appreciation and acknowledgment as role model to follow, she expressed.

In an exclusive talk with ptv, the minister said, the prime minister had played eminent role to make the environment clean and green as in-charge minister of her ministry, besides making remarkable achievements in other sectors including successful countering the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

She said that the government's achievements were acknowledged by the international media including the business Recorder by publishing special features in this regards.

Zartaj Gul said, the government of PTI had involved the youth of the country in political state of affairs and national development activities, first time in the country's history after Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Registration of any youth of the country as volunteer of the Tiger Force, irrespective of his political affiliation was manifestation of the government's resolve towards national development, she added and said that the formation of national level volunteer force was the only way to protect our country from natural calamities and disasters.