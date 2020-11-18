UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Force Given Task In Multan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:04 PM

Tiger Force given task in Multan

Tiger Force volunteers were conferred upon a task to monitor inflation and commodities' purchase and sale in markets on price list fixed by the district government in a meeting arranged here with DC in the chair Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Tiger Force volunteers were conferred upon a task to monitor inflation and commodities' purchase and sale in markets on price list fixed by the district government in a meeting arranged here with DC in the chair Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismael, members standing committee Masood Chohan and Fiaz among large number of the volunteers appeared to participate on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said Tiger Force would work in close cooperation with the district administration to ensure edibles items' provision in markets on controlled rates.

He instructed the participants to let officials of the district administration informed about violation of coronavirus SOPs. He asked Secretary RTA to ensure wearing of mask places. He appealed people to follow SOPs to avoid Covid-19 spread in society.

Related Topics

RTA Sale Price Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab’s Minority Affairs Department celebrates ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah’s achievements make everyone optimistic ..

21 minutes ago

People witnesses crowding Lunda Bazaar to purchase ..

1 minute ago

Domestic vegetable ghee production decreases 5.62% ..

1 minute ago

Cars production decreases 14.36% during July-Octob ..

2 minutes ago

Film director 'Pervaiz Malik' remembred on his 12t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.