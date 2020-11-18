Tiger Force given task in Multan

Tiger Force volunteers were conferred upon a task to monitor inflation and commodities' purchase and sale in markets on price list fixed by the district government in a meeting arranged here with DC in the chair Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Tiger Force volunteers were conferred upon a task to monitor inflation and commodities' purchase and sale in markets on price list fixed by the district government in a meeting arranged here with DC in the chair Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismael, members standing committee Masood Chohan and Fiaz among large number of the volunteers appeared to participate on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said Tiger Force would work in close cooperation with the district administration to ensure edibles items' provision in markets on controlled rates.

He instructed the participants to let officials of the district administration informed about violation of coronavirus SOPs. He asked Secretary RTA to ensure wearing of mask places. He appealed people to follow SOPs to avoid Covid-19 spread in society.