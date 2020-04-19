UrduPoint.com
Tiger Force Has No Political Ambition: Dar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Tiger Force has no political ambition: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Sunday categorically denied that the Tiger Force, recently formed for effective assistance in countrywide emergency relief programme, had no any political ambition as its volunteers' have no affiliations with PTI.

"It was purely non-political national force working for the betterment of its countrymen in distress," he expressed these views in a private news channel.

He informed that the need of formation of such a national level force of volunteers was felt in demands in some areas of the country, particularly the Sindh province.

To a question about non-cooperation of Sindh government with the Force, he said that over one hundred thousand youth had registered on volunteer basis in Sindh who are serving as Pakistani Force, irrespective of political divide under the Deputy Commissioners of their respective areas.

