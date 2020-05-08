Tiger Force in Malakand took oath

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Youngsters of the newly formed Tiger Force in Malakand on Friday took oath in a ceremony here at Tehsil Council Hall Dargai, District Malakand.

Member National Assembly Junaid Akbar Khan and Chairman DDAC Committee Malakand Pir Masroor Khan Ghazi administered the oath from the members of the recently formed Tiger Force to provide and ensure relief to the people at their door steps in the present coronavirus situation and lockdown.

Acting Assistant Commissioner, Dargai Abdullah, Tehsil Municipal Officer Jahangir Khan, Tehsildar Waheedullah and Tehsil MS Inayat Safi of Headquarters Hospital Dargai were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly Junaid Akbar Khan and Chairman DDAC Committee MPA Pir Masroor Khan Ghazi said that coronavirus has taken the form of a global pandemic.

Coronavirus has shaken the whole world including superpowers and with the grace of Almighty Allah, soon this pandemic would ends in Pakistan and the rest of the world as well.

"It is very difficult in the present situation because of the limited resources of the government. We paid rich tribute to all those doctors, paramedics' staff, government officials, officials of the districts administrations, police, journalists who are fighting at the frontline," they said.

They said that the activities of the Tiger Force would monitor by the district administration besides the Tiger Force would inform the administration well in times so that relief activities and other facilities would be extend in time to the people and to that areas.

Tiger Force would be activated at the level of Union Councils and then Village Councils.