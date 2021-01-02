Tiger Force meet DC Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::Members of the Tiger Force Bajaur Saturday held meeting with Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao and discussed in detail various issued related to facilitation of people of the areas.

The Tiger Force delegation was headed by Chairman Tiger Force Hazrat Yousuf Danish with Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Zameen Khan Mohmand was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the Bajaur Tiger Force members discussed the current situation in Bajaur district and other important issues. Members of the Tiger Force put various issues of the district before the Deputy Commissioner.

Important issues including increasing the number of CFC centers and giving cards to the child's father instead of women.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao assured that these important issues would be resolved at the earliest. He appealed to the people to cooperate with Tiger Force who were serving them free of cost.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he should encourage the soldiers of Tiger Force as they were engaged in the service of your people without any compensation and therefore should cooperate with them so that they can work harder.