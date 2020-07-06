UrduPoint.com
Tiger Force Recovers 16,000 Tonnes Of Hoarded Sugar From Different Mills In Punjab

Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

The Tiger Force Monday recovered 16,000 tonnes of hoarded sugar worth Rs1.1 billion from different mills in Punjab, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Tiger Force Monday recovered 16,000 tonnes of hoarded sugar worth Rs1.1 billion from different mills in Punjab, a private news channel reported.

On a tip-off, the force even conducted an operation against the flour hoarders and recovered 716 tonnes flour along with rice bags and other commodities.

On April 23, the Punjab government implemented a law against hoarders "The Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance 2020" and launched a crackdown against them. Those found guilty may be sent to prison for a maximum of three years.

