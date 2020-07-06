Tiger Force recovers 16,000 tonnes of hoarded sugar from different mills in Punjab

The Tiger Force Monday recovered 16,000 tonnes of hoarded sugar worth Rs1.1 billion from different mills in Punjab, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Tiger Force Monday recovered 16,000 tonnes of hoarded sugar worth Rs1.1 billion from different mills in Punjab, a private news channel reported.

On a tip-off, the force even conducted an operation against the flour hoarders and recovered 716 tonnes flour along with rice bags and other commodities.

On April 23, the Punjab government implemented a law against hoarders "The Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance 2020" and launched a crackdown against them. Those found guilty may be sent to prison for a maximum of three years.