Tiger Force registers 0.93 mln people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :So far, some 0.93 million nationals have shown keenness in becoming part of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

The CRTF is being set up to mitigate the situation, arose after the coronavirus lockdowns across the country.

As of Tuesday, some 0.61 million aspirants were from Punjab, 0.14 million from Sindh and 0.13 million Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Whereas, more than 43,000 people belonged to other areas including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad, the real time volunteers' data on the CRTF web portal showed.

The CRTF, which is ought to carry out relief and rescue activities across the country amid lockdown, started registration process on March 31 and set April 10 as its last day. However, the deadline for tiger force registration was extended by the government till April 15.