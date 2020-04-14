UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Force Registers 0.93 Mln People

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:06 PM

Tiger Force registers 0.93 mln people

So far, some 0.93 million nationals have shown keenness in becoming part of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :So far, some 0.93 million nationals have shown keenness in becoming part of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

The CRTF is being set up to mitigate the situation, arose after the coronavirus lockdowns across the country.

As of Tuesday, some 0.61 million aspirants were from Punjab, 0.14 million from Sindh and 0.13 million Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Whereas, more than 43,000 people belonged to other areas including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad, the real time volunteers' data on the CRTF web portal showed.

The CRTF, which is ought to carry out relief and rescue activities across the country amid lockdown, started registration process on March 31 and set April 10 as its last day. However, the deadline for tiger force registration was extended by the government till April 15.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir March April From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zalmay Khalilzad and Austin Scott Miller visited I ..

13 minutes ago

Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for j ..

19 minutes ago

Aleem Khan again becomes part of Punjab cabinet

49 minutes ago

Americans Grow Weary of Coronavirus News, Check fo ..

18 seconds ago

German venues should stay shut for 18 months: expe ..

19 seconds ago

Top 14 seasons 'finished' for Clermont's De Cromie ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.