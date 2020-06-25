Tiger force role in rescue services, lockdown implementation crucial: commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The divisional commissioner has said that the newly established Corona Relief Tiger Force is playing a crucial role in rescue services, security measures, implementation of lockdown, creation of awareness about the use of face-masks among the public, and implementation of the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in shops and markets.

Presiding over a meeting here Thursday, he said that all registered volunteers should be contacted in this regard so that maximum number of volunteers could be called for providing services.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that a total of 50,367 people had been registered with the Corona Tiger Force in the district, out of which 13,242 were volunteering so far, most of whom are social workers, students, teachers, medical workers and journalists.

He informed that district administration has made focus on this assignment and so far 52 meetings and 12 seminars had been conducted to assign duty to the tiger force.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Afifa Shajia, Assistant Commissioner Mudassar, Chief Executive Officer education Ali Ahmed Sian, Curator Lyallpur Museum Tariq Javed, former DDPR Subhan Ali, PTI leader Major Abdul Rehman Rana, industrialist Farrukh Zaman were also present.