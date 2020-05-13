Tiger Force sworn in Abbottabad

In order to ensure compliance with government orders in industries and factories in the situation arising out of Corona, people belonging to the engineering sector were welcomed and sworn in to join Tiger Force

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :In order to ensure compliance with government orders in industries and factories in the situation arising out of Corona, people belonging to the engineering sector were welcomed and sworn in to join Tiger Force.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan Tuesday administered oath of office to those who joined the Tiger Force comprising of more than 40 members at the District Council Hall.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Assistant Director Industries, Consumer Protection, Assistant Director Labour and Secretary District Council. Individuals joining the Tiger Force will be volunteer assigned to supervise in their nearest factory or other industries. Tiger Force will mark the implementation of SOPs. District Administration Officers and Assistant Directors of Industries and Assistant Directors will be able to act in accordance with the labor law.