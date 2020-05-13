UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Force Sworn In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:24 AM

Tiger Force sworn in Abbottabad

In order to ensure compliance with government orders in industries and factories in the situation arising out of Corona, people belonging to the engineering sector were welcomed and sworn in to join Tiger Force

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :In order to ensure compliance with government orders in industries and factories in the situation arising out of Corona, people belonging to the engineering sector were welcomed and sworn in to join Tiger Force.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan Tuesday administered oath of office to those who joined the Tiger Force comprising of more than 40 members at the District Council Hall.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Assistant Director Industries, Consumer Protection, Assistant Director Labour and Secretary District Council. Individuals joining the Tiger Force will be volunteer assigned to supervise in their nearest factory or other industries. Tiger Force will mark the implementation of SOPs. District Administration Officers and Assistant Directors of Industries and Assistant Directors will be able to act in accordance with the labor law.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Government Labour

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

56 minutes ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

56 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

3 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

3 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.