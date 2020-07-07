Tiger Force to be given cards, jackets: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq has directed officers concerned to provide cards and jackets to tiger force for proper identification.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, tiger force would become right hand of divisional administration. He said that role of Tiger Force have become more important during the coronavirus pandemic.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner General, Khawaja Umair informed Commissioner that a total of 80,721 youngsters were registered in the force across the division out of which 28,000 were given tasks in different departments.

Khawaja Umair added that tiger force committees have been formed in all districts of the division.

It was also decided in the meeting to start media campaign to aware masses about the importance and responsibilities of the force.