UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Force To Be Given Cards, Jackets: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Tiger Force to be given cards, jackets: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq has directed officers concerned to provide cards and jackets to tiger force for proper identification.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, tiger force would become right hand of divisional administration. He said that role of Tiger Force have become more important during the coronavirus pandemic.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner General, Khawaja Umair informed Commissioner that a total of 80,721 youngsters were registered in the force across the division out of which 28,000 were given tasks in different departments.

Khawaja Umair added that tiger force committees have been formed in all districts of the division.

It was also decided in the meeting to start media campaign to aware masses about the importance and responsibilities of the force.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 7, 2020 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

9 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

9 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.