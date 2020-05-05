Tiger Force to complete its tasks with local administration: Dr. Nousheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Dr Nousheen Hamid said on Monday that the Tiger Force would complete its tasks in collaboration with local administration.

Talking to a private news channel she said Tiger Force was a group of volunteers from all parts of the country, while it was categorized into different groups in accordance with the professional history of the volunteers.

She said the local administration did not have sufficient man power to manage the situation amid COVID-19 pandemic so the force would assist the local administration.

She said the volunteers would identify the areas of coronavirus positive cases and these areas would be cordoned off on immediate basis.They would also distribute ration to the deserving families.