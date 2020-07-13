UrduPoint.com
Tiger Force To Fully Participate In Plantation Drive: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Monday said the volunteers of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) would fully participate in the plantation drive across the country.

He said this during a meeting here with Advisor to the Prime Minister (PM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. They agreed to hold follow-up meetings for finalizing of a mechanism in that regard, a press release said.

The CRTF was launched by the government in March to engage the youth for assisting the administration in carrying out the rescue and relief activities across the country in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Usman Dar said the CRTF volunteers would assist both the public and private organizations and departments sectors in making the next plantation drive successful. The volunteers were highly motivated and willing to contribute to the national cause, he remarked.

Appreciating the CRTF's role amid the coronavirus pandemic, Amin Aslam said the volunteers had rendered matchless services during the prevailing emergency situation, and they could play a pivotal role for the plantation drive.\932

