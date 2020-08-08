Tiger Force to plant 200,000 saplings: DC

Tiger Force will plant 200,000 saplings on Tiger Force Day (August 09, 2020) in the district Faisalabad on Sunday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Tiger Force will plant 200,000 saplings on Tiger Force Day (August 09, 2020) in the district Faisalabad on Sunday.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while chairing a meeting in connection with arrangements of the day.

He informed that 12 points had been identified for plantation on Tiger Force Day and parliamentarians along with officers of District government would plant saplings. He said that provision of a pollution free atmosphere to next generations was a top priority of the government.

Terming it a national obligation, he said that everyone should come forward to play a pivotal role for this noble cause.

He directed the CEO education to participate in the campaign. He said the government had launched App for Tiger Force so that volunteers should upload their data for more contribution.

ADCs Afifa Shajia, Mudassar Nazir, Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool and others were also present during the meeting.