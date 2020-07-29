UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Tiger Force Volunteers' Can Register Via Mobile App For Plantation Drive: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:02 PM

'Tiger Force volunteers' can register via mobile app for plantation drive: Usman Dar

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said that Tiger Force volunteers will fully participate in tree plantation drive on 'Tiger Force Day' on August 9 and a 'Tiger force app', which would registered the volunteers for tree plantations campaign has been launching

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said that Tiger Force volunteers will fully participate in tree plantation drive on 'Tiger Force Day' on August 9 and a 'Tiger force app', which would registered the volunteers for tree plantations campaign has been launching.

Talking to a private news channel, Usman Dar said that it has been decided to increase the number of volunteers in the tiger force, and registration in this regard would open in the next few days through a mobile phone application for maximum involvement in tree plantation drive.

He said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, present government is taking steps to make a clean and green Pakistan.

Youth can play effective role to mitigate this challenge through plantation, so that Pakistan can be saved from the risk of climate change.

Students through social media platforms can spread awareness in order to protect the environment. We have to make the sustainable utilization of our resources for the further successive generations, he added.

We welcome innovative and sustainable ideas from youth and are offering both mentoring and funding opportunities as well, he mentioned.

He invited all civilians, legislators, ministers and officials to participate in the drive.

He said the Tiger Force volunteers will plant one million saplings across the country on that day.

The Special Assistant said the forest department will identify the sites of tree plantation, and the Tiger Force volunteers in collaboration with the district administration will plant the saplings.

The Special Assistant said one million youth have been registered under Tiger Force, and the government has so far benefited from three hundred thousand volunteers.

He said these volunteers have played an important role during the Coronavirus crisis.

He said the services of Tiger Force are being lauded at international level.

He also said that the youth empowerment programme (Kamyab Jawan Pakistan) aims at creating opportunities for knowledge, skills and leadership development of the youth to further "Agenda 2030".

He also pledged transparency and merit as the cornerstones of the Kamyab Jawan loan programme.

'Naya Pakistan' represents a new way of thinking in which merit has to be ensured across the board there no any political influence worked, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Mobile Naya Pakistan Social Media August All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar’s wife shares heartfelt note  on 11th ..

16 minutes ago

RAK CP visits Al Dhara Border Crossing

19 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, registers strong ..

28 minutes ago

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

42 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

49 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.