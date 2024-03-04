Tight restrictions enforced in IIOJK ahead of Modi’s visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Strict restrictions in the name of security measures have been enforced across occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the valley on March 7th.

According to Kashmir Media Service, authorities have implemented a series of restrictions and heightened surveillance protocols to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming event.

Restricted access zones, particularly around the rally venue at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, have been established. Only authorized personnel are allowed entry into these areas, causing in convenience to the residents.

Major highways leading to Srinagar are fortified with multiple roadblocks and checkpoints. Indian forces’ personnel, equipped with advanced scanning equipment, are conducting thorough inspections of vehicles and individuals entering the city.

Sensitive locations remain under constant surveillance through manned patrols, electronic monitoring, and aerial surveillance using drones. An extensive network of CCTV cameras has been strategically installed to closely monitor activities around the rally venue.

Public gatherings and demonstrations have been strictly prohibited.

Elite units, including the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Special Service Group (SSG), have been strategically deployed at the rally venue, underscoring the gravity of the security concerns as against the ‘all is well’ mantra paddled by the Modi regime.