Tight security arranged for Ashura-e-Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have made tight security arrangements for Ashura-e-Muharram by deputing more than 5000 security personnel across the district.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said on Saturday that 153 mourning processions will be taken out on 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram in Faisalabad along with arrangements of 26 Majalis. He said that main mourning procession will be taken out from Imambargah Jaffriya Trust and it will proceed to Clock Tower Chowk via Narwala Road and Bhowana Bazaar. From Clock Tower Chowk, the procession will march in Katchery Bazaar up to Gol Bazaar and then again reach at Clock Tower Chowk from where it will pick route of Aminpur Bazaar and culminate at Imam Bargah Jaffriya Trust via Kotwali Chowk and Narwala Road in the evening.

He said that 26 Majalis will be held on Ashura day. He said that 7 Majalis will be organized in Iqbal division, 6 Majalis in Jaranwala division, 6 Majalis in Lyallpur division, 4 Majalis in Madina Town division and 3 Majalis in Sadar division.

Similarly, 153 mourning processions will be taken out on Ashura. He said that 40 processions will be taken out in Iqbal division, 39 processions in Sadar division, 37 processions in Jaranwala division, 24 processions in Madina Town division and 13 processions in Lyallpur division.

He said that tight security arrangements have been made to observe Ashura-e-Muharram in a peaceful manner. In this connection, more than 5000 security personnel have been deputed including 3150 Jawans of Punjab police and 1500 volunteers.

He said that 382 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 132 Sub Inspectors and 15 Inspectors have also been deputed for ensuring foolproof security arrangements.

He said that 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) have also been deployed with a clear-cut direction to supervise the security arrangements.

He said that 10 teams of Elite Force along with Quick Response Force (QRF) will also remain on roads for thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas.

He said that 4-layer security will be provided to mourning processions and Majalis. In first layer, the people will be recognized and thoroughly searched whereas all males and females will be directed to enter in processions or Majalis through specific entrance. In third layer, the people will be checked through walk-through gates and metal detectors whereas in fourth layer, the security personnel will remain active inside Majalis halls and mourning processions, he added.