Tight security arranged for DBA election

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM

The police department has made tight security arrangements for the annual election of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad scheduled to be held here on Saturday (January 13)

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, in a statement here on Friday, said that a comprehensive plan had been devised for the security of DBA elections and more than 1,063 security personnel including 42 SIs, 82 ASIs and 908 constables were deputed.

He said that 5 SPs, 15 DSPs and 16 Inspectors were also monitoring the security arrangements while a special bomb disposal squad and officials of other law enforcing agencies would remain alert during the election.

He said that the reserved force would also standby in the Police Lines. Display of weapons and jubilant firing would be completely prohibited while the elite force and dolphin force would ensure thorough patrolling around District Katchery premises to keep an vigilant eye on the movement of suspects, he added.

