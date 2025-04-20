Tight security arrangement at churches: DPO Bhakkar

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Bhakkar Shahzad Rafique Awan has ensured strict security measures at churches and Christian places of worship across the district on Sunday.

According to DPO office, in line with his instructions, officers and personnel have been deployed at churches to provide security during worship services.

To ensure safety, thorough checks are being conducted on individuals, vehicles and motorcycles entering the premises.

Walk-through gates and metal detectors have been installed at key points, while lady police officers are also on duty to facilitate female worshippers.

Parking arrangements have been organized at churches, and Circle Officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) are conducting regular checks on security personnel.

APP/hhd/378