Tight Security Arrangement For Eid Milad: RPO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:14 PM

Tight security arrangement for Eid Milad: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar on wednesday said that foolproof security arrangements would be made on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar on wednesday said that foolproof security arrangements would be made on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said the RPO had directed officiers, including CPO Faisalabad and DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot, to take appropriate steps for foolproof security arrangements.

He said that security should be beefed up at all mosques, seminaries, Imambargahs and otherplaces.

