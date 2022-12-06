UrduPoint.com

Tight Security Arrangements Being Ensured For Pak Vs England Match: AIGP

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Tight security arrangements being ensured for Pak vs England match: AIGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the second test match between Pakistan and England, to start from December 9 at Multan cricket Stadium.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the AIGP said that peaceful environment would be provided to the visiting team by ensuring foolproof security arrangements in the city. He said that the department was committed to make the event memorable by ensuring exemplary arrangements.

Dr Ehsan said that over 7,000 police officials and other law enforcement agencies would be deployed on security in order to prevent any untoward incident. Moreover, search operations were also being conducted on the routes of stadium and its surroundings.

