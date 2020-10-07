UrduPoint.com
Tight Security Arrangements For Chehlum

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 03:27 PM

Tight security arrangements for Chehlum

The police department had made tight security for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) here on Thursday (October 8)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The police department had made tight security for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) here on Thursday (October 8).

City Police Officer Captain (retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary on Wednesday said about 1,400 security personnel had been deputed for Chehlum processions and Majalis.

He said 1,100 constables, 97 head constables, 149 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 52 sub inspectors and seven inspectors would perform security duties on Chehlum while four superintendents police (SPs) and 13 deputy superintendents police (DSPs)will supervise and monitor arrangements.

He said four-layer security would be provided to mourning processions and Majalis.

