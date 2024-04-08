Tight security arrangements for Eid: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The police department has made tight security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr in the district.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, 647 Eid congregations will be held in various mosques in Faisalabad including 54 mosques of category-A, 134 of category-B and 459 mosques of category-C.

For security of Eid congregations, as many as 3566 Jawans will perform duties including 331 assistant sub inspectors, 269 head constables and 2937 constables/lady constables while 11 sub inspectors would monitor the security arrangements across the district.

He said that various teams of elite force and quick response force (QRF) have been deputed for patrolling in sensitive areas of Faisalabad whereas special pickets were erected at all entry and exit points of the district to keep vigil eye and thorough checking of the suspects.

The dolphin force and motorcycle squads would remain active to take prompt action against one-wheelers, display of weapons, aerial firing, riots, wall chalking and running bikes without silencers.