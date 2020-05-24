UrduPoint.com
Tight Security Arrangements For Eid Gatherings

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Tight security arrangements for Eid gatherings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) ::Eidul Fitr 2020 was celebrated under tight security arrangements as the Police Department had deputed more than 5,000 cops including volunteers for security duty around Eid congregations in district Faisalabad on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that 33 sub-inspectors and 309 assistant sub-inspectors were deputed to perform the security duty whereas 13 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and five superintendents (SPs) supervised the overall security arrangements.

He said that a total of 884 Eid congregations were held across the district including 235 at open places. However, due to foolproof security arrangements, the faithful offered Eid peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from any part of Faisalabad, he added.

