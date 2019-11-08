Tight security arrangements for Eid Milad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan has directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) across the region.

He said that a total of 187 processions would be taken out including 86 in Multan, 49 in Vehari, 33 in Khanewal and 19 in Lodhran while 41 Mahafils would be organized.

He aaid that more than 4500 police officials would perform security deuty to avoid any untoward incident. He further directed that security plan should be implemented as per SoP.

The RPO also urged citizens to cooperate with police to maintainlaw and order.