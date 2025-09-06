Tight security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat,Rana Umer Farooq and police personnel performed security duties with vigilance during processions and Milad programs held across the district in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi,here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesperson,special security arrangements were implemented throughout the district to ensure peace and order.

Police officials and personnel remained deployed along procession routes and at Milad gatherings,where they carried out their duties with dedication.

The DPO said the Gujrat police were committed to providing a safe and peaceful environment for citizens during religious events.