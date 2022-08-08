Tight security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The police have made foolproof security arrangements for peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashura, 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram 1444 Hijrah, in Faisalabad on Tuesday (August 09, 2022).

Giving security plan for Ashura day, police spokesman Muneeb Ahsan said on Monday that 153 mourning processions including 17 processions of category-A, 20 of category-B and 116 processions of category-C would be taken out on Ashura day. Similarly, 25 majalis including 2 majalis of category-A, 5 of category-B and 18 of category-C would be arranged in Faisalabad.

He said that 7 majalis would be held in Iqbal Division, 6 in Lyallapur Division, 5 in Jaranwala Division, 4 in Madina Town Division and 3 majalis in Sadar Division. Similarly, 40 mourning processions would be taken out from Iqbal Division, 39 from Sadar Division, 37 from Jaranwala Division, 24 from Madina Town Division and 13 processions from Lyallpur Division.

He said that 5 Superintendents Police (SPs), 18 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 12 Inspectors, 75 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 330 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 3423 constables/head constables and more than 500 volunteers were deputed for Ashura security.

He said that the police would provide four-tier security to the mourning processions and majalis at all places. In first circle the volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the procession participants whereas walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle. In other two circles, the security personnel would watch and keep vigil eye on the suspects and miscreants to foil their nefarious designs.

Ten teams of Elite Force would also remain active on roads especially in sensitive areas to ensure tight security on Ashura, he added.