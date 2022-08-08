UrduPoint.com

Tight Security Arrangements For Youm-e-Ashura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Tight security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashura

The police have made foolproof security arrangements for peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashura, 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram 1444 Hijrah, in Faisalabad on Tuesday (August 09, 2022).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The police have made foolproof security arrangements for peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashura, 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram 1444 Hijrah, in Faisalabad on Tuesday (August 09, 2022).

Giving security plan for Ashura day, police spokesman Muneeb Ahsan said on Monday that 153 mourning processions including 17 processions of category-A, 20 of category-B and 116 processions of category-C would be taken out on Ashura day. Similarly, 25 majalis including 2 majalis of category-A, 5 of category-B and 18 of category-C would be arranged in Faisalabad.

He said that 7 majalis would be held in Iqbal Division, 6 in Lyallapur Division, 5 in Jaranwala Division, 4 in Madina Town Division and 3 majalis in Sadar Division. Similarly, 40 mourning processions would be taken out from Iqbal Division, 39 from Sadar Division, 37 from Jaranwala Division, 24 from Madina Town Division and 13 processions from Lyallpur Division.

He said that 5 Superintendents Police (SPs), 18 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 12 Inspectors, 75 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 330 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 3423 constables/head constables and more than 500 volunteers were deputed for Ashura security.

He said that the police would provide four-tier security to the mourning processions and majalis at all places. In first circle the volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the procession participants whereas walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle. In other two circles, the security personnel would watch and keep vigil eye on the suspects and miscreants to foil their nefarious designs.

Ten teams of Elite Force would also remain active on roads especially in sensitive areas to ensure tight security on Ashura, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Circle Jaranwala August All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Kremlin accuses Kyiv of shelling nuclear plant

Kremlin accuses Kyiv of shelling nuclear plant

58 seconds ago
 People visits graveyards to put clay on graves

People visits graveyards to put clay on graves

1 minute ago
 Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

1 minute ago
 Ashura Muharram to be observed on Tuesday

Ashura Muharram to be observed on Tuesday

37 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash c ..

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

37 minutes ago
 Climate deniers use past heat records to sow doubt ..

Climate deniers use past heat records to sow doubt online

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.