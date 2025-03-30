Tight Security Arrangements In Place For Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations In Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) To ensure a peaceful and secure Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the Sukkur police have made elaborate security arrangements in the district.
Under the directives of DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, a comprehensive security plan has been devised to maintain law and order and protect the lives and properties of citizens.
According to the release issued here on Sunday, a total of 4,720 police personnel, including men and women officers, will be deployed in Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts to perform duties during the Eid celebrations. The police personnel will be deployed at mosques, imambargahs, Eid prayer congregations, and other public places.
The security plan also includes the cancellation of leaves for police personnel, increase in police patrols, and monitoring of CCTV cameras installed at important locations.
Plainclothes police personnel will also be deployed to keep a watchful eye on suspicious activities.
DIG Sukkur has directed the SSPs of the three districts to ensure the implementation of the security plan, deployment of police personnel on internal and external routes, and strict security measures to prevent crimes and maintain peace and order.
The police have also made arrangements to ensure the security of Eid prayer congregations, which will be held in 778 places, including mosques, imambargahs, and open places, in Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tight Security Arrangements in Place for Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
72 vehicles fined Rs. 264,000 in crackdown on overcharging1 minute ago
-
2 dozen professional beggars arrested1 minute ago
-
KP sets target to enroll 1 million children in schools11 minutes ago
-
Eid travel rush: ICT admin cracks down on bus fare overcharging11 minutes ago
-
FPCCI Vice President hosts Grand Iftar Dinner in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer at Faisal Masjid at 7:30 AM21 minutes ago
-
Over 1,300 cops to perform Eid security duty31 minutes ago
-
Police urge public to avoid aerial firing, wheelie on Chaand Raat, Eid41 minutes ago
-
4 relatives held in girl murder case41 minutes ago
-
DC visits HM Khoja Libraray Nawabshah41 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Lahore development programme51 minutes ago