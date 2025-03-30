Open Menu

Tight Security Arrangements In Place For Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) To ensure a peaceful and secure Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the Sukkur police have made elaborate security arrangements in the district.

Under the directives of DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, a comprehensive security plan has been devised to maintain law and order and protect the lives and properties of citizens.

According to the release issued here on Sunday, a total of 4,720 police personnel, including men and women officers, will be deployed in Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts to perform duties during the Eid celebrations. The police personnel will be deployed at mosques, imambargahs, Eid prayer congregations, and other public places.

The security plan also includes the cancellation of leaves for police personnel, increase in police patrols, and monitoring of CCTV cameras installed at important locations.

Plainclothes police personnel will also be deployed to keep a watchful eye on suspicious activities.

DIG Sukkur has directed the SSPs of the three districts to ensure the implementation of the security plan, deployment of police personnel on internal and external routes, and strict security measures to prevent crimes and maintain peace and order.

The police have also made arrangements to ensure the security of Eid prayer congregations, which will be held in 778 places, including mosques, imambargahs, and open places, in Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts.

