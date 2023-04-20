Tight security arrangements in place for Pak-NZ cricket matches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani have chalked out a comprehensive security and traffic plan with the deployment of 5,500 police personnel and 370 traffic wardens to ensure tight security and smooth traffic flow in the city during Pak-New Zealand cricket matches to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a police spokesman, over 5,500 police personnel were deployed on security duty. Rawalpindi District Police had formulated a foolproof security plan for the cricket matches to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Double Road, Shamsabad, he said.

The matches would be monitored from a special command post to ensure security arrangements. It had also been decided to shut down all the places adjacent to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the matches which include Double Road, Allama Iqbal Park, food Street and Shehbaz Sharif sports Complex, he said.

Special sniper commandos were deployed on the rooftops around the route and the stadium while the movement of the teams from the hotel to the stadium was being monitored with the help of CCTV cameras, he said.

The spokesman informed that more than 5,500 officers and personnel were performing security duties.

He said that for the convenience of citizens, more than 370 traffic officers were also on duty for effective traffic arrangements.

Traffic wardens had been directed to provide alternative routes to the double road traffic, he said adding, the route of the cricket teams was being monitored through CCTV cameras. Special teams of elite commandos, dolphins and district police were patrolling the surrounding areas of the cricket stadium.

The cricket fans were allowed to enter the stadium after thorough checking through the designated route. The senior officers were ensuring point duties and briefing the officers and jawans posted on duty, he added.

All available resources were being utilized to ensure foolproof security arrangements, he said adding, coordinated efforts were being made by all the departments concerned.

The spokesperson said that separate parking areas were also arranged for the cricket fans, and a shuttle service had also been provided to the fans from the parking lot to reach the stadium.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 was on high alert to deal with any emergency.

The spokesperson said that the Rawalpindi Police had played a key role in the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan and were committed to providing foolproof security for Pakistan versus New Zealand Cricket Series.