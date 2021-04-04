Tight security arrangements made during Easter celebrations: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :District police have made strict security arrangements at churches to avoid any untoward incident during the event of Easter being celebrated by the Christian community here on Sunday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth said that different events were being observed at 42 churches of the district out of which three churches have been declared sensitive.

He said that a total of 642 police officials have been deployed on security duty including three SPs, six DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 99 SI, ASIs, 471 constables and 51 lady constables. SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi was monitoring the security arrangements.

He said that CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive places for comprehensive monitoring of security arrangements while police pickets have been set up at various places where proper checking of vehicles was being ensured.

However, Christian community celebrating Easter under the preventive measures against coronavirus and following the SoP.

On the other hand, CPO Munir Masood Marth has announced one holiday for the Christian officers/officials in connection with the Easter celebrations.