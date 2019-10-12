Tight security arrangements to be made on Chehlum in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that tight security arrangements would be made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Holding a meeting with license holders for arrangements here on Saturday, Aamir Khattak said that all measures would be taken to maintain law and order situation adding that anti-social elements would be treated with iron hands.

He said that inter-faith harmony would be promoted through district peace Committee.

Chief Officer Municipal corporation Iqbal Khan, Chief Officer District Council Shahid Iqbal, Shafqat Hussnain Bhutta, Makhdoom Syed Hassan Raza and others were also present in the meeting.