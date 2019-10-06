Tight security at churches

MULTAN, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches.

During his visit to churches here on Sunday, he said that it was a top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses.

He directed the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to visit churches in their respective areas to ensure security arrangements.