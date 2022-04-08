Tight security at religious places on first Juma of Ramazan

As per directions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, overall security of the city including mosques, Imambargahs and other religious as well as public places remained tightened on the first Juma of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :As per directions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, overall security of the city including mosques, Imambargahs and other religious as well as public places remained tightened on the first Juma of Ramazan.

More than 5,000 police officers and officials were deputed for security of mosques and other religious places, the CCPO said. As many as 5,057 mosques were divided in three categories according to their sensitivity: 218 mosques were kept in 'A' category, 775 in 'B' category and 4064 in 'C' category.

Lahore police also provided protection to all 32 Ramazan Bazaars set up in different areas of the city and more than 300 police personnel including 64 lady constables were deputed there. As many as 110 teams of Police Response Unit (PRU), 307 teams of Dolphin Squad and personnel of police stations have been ensuing affective patrolling around important places during Ramazan.

The CCPO Lahore visited different areas of the city including mosques and religious places to check the security arrangements.