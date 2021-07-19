UrduPoint.com
Tight Security During Eid-ul-Azha Days

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Tight security during Eid-ul-Azha days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Police Department has made special arrangements to ensure tight security during three Eid-ul-Azha days, starting from Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that 866 Eid congregations would be held in the city including 625 at mosques and imambargahs and 241 at open places.

He said that more than 3,000 police personnel, along with five SPs, 13 DSPs, 17 Inspectors and 57 sub-inspectors would be deputed to ensure foolproof security in the district at the Eid congregations.

He said that 10 teams of Elite Force and 10 teams of Quick Response Force would also also remain on roads and perform patrolling to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants. Special police have also been deputed at 12 graveyards and 20 parks for Eid days.

More Stories From Pakistan

